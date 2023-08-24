Hulk Hogan reveals darkest moments of painkiller and alcohol addiction

Hulk Hogan has revealed he has previously battled a prescription painkiller and alcohol addiction, as he celebrates eight months sober.

The former wrestler sat down with Muscle and Health, where he detailed his darkest time after having multiple surgical procedures to help with injuries sustained in his sport.

"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready', and like a dog chasing a bone, I’d go pick it up", he said.

"It feels much better to be so clear-headed."

