Iggy Azalea speaks out after reports of huge OnlyFans earnings

After reports that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea allegedly made an eye-watering $307,000 on her first day on OnlyFans, she has decided to set the record straight.

Last week, the "Fancy" artist (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly) made some waves when she signed up for an account on the platform.

She's received more than 24,000 likes, with subscribers forking up $25 to view her illustrations, poetry, videos and more.

But as speculation hit the internet about her making hundreds of thousands of dollars on the platform in 24 hours, she said people got to this number "outta thin air."

"Lol, Y'all just be saying s** to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air," the 32-year-old tweeted on Tuesday (17 January).

In another tweet, Azalea also noted that she wouldn't reveal how much money she makes on Only Fans, similar to how she didn't share what made after selling her "music catalog."



"Amounts being reported don't come from a valid source. Thanks to everyone supporting me," she added.

It's unclear as to how much money she's brought on OnlyFans.

The musician's profile on the widely popular platform also happened to go alongside the release of her partnership website Hotter Than Hell.

"I've been working on Hotter Than Hell for six months already, and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," she told Variety in an interview.

She also revealed that she didn't think OnlyFans was a platform she could delve into her "creative" side, so It took her by surprise to collaborate with them on her "biggest project to date!"

"Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realised it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on," she added.

Azalea has sold around 50 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a reported net worth of $15m.

