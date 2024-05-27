IShowSpeed hospitalised after finishing fourth in his first ever cheese rolling event

Streamer IShowSpeed said he has been told he needs to go to hospital after placing fourth in his first ever cheese rolling event.

Speaking to the BBC after competing in the annual cheese rolling event down Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire, where participants chase a seven-pound wheel of Double Gloucester down a very steep hill, IShowSpeed said he sustained an "infraction" on his leg.

An infraction is the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply, commonly due to obstruction of a blood vessel by a blood clot or narrowing of the blood-vessel channel.

Basically he got it because he hit it pretty hard.

When asked if it was worth it, IShowSpeed said :"HELL YEAH!

"It looks scary but once you go down that first slide, you're like 'I can do this, I can take it' and I took it. I want to do it again because I know how to win now."

In cheese rolling, the first to the bottom of the hill wins the wheel of cheese - but the race often sees those racing falling and tumbling down, sometimes causing severe injury as they can be seen to fall down the hill like rag dolls.

It dates back to 1837 and sees hundreds of people compete annually in a number of events through the day, usually towards the end of May.

After competing in the 2024 event, IShowSpeed immediately went to the medical tent and was told he would need to go to the hospital to get his injury seen in more detail.

