Island Boys rapper Flyysoulja comes out as gay weeks after kissing his brother

Island Boys rapper Flyysoulja has come out as gay after sparking backlash for sharing a video of him kissing his brother.

According to Dexerto, the viral star turned to TikTok Live where he said: "I’m a top, I’m never a bottom, I’m a top you understand what I’m saying?"

"I’m like that, for real. You gotta support me because you feel me: I like men and it is what it is. I’m a top, but I’m a top at the end of the day that’s just what’s going on."

"You guys support me, because you feel me," he continued. "I like men. It is what it is. I’m a top. I’m a top at the end of the day. That’s what’s going on."

It comes after the pair shared a disturbing clip of them kissing last month, to mark the arrival of their OnlyFans account.

One person on Twitter wrote: "They need to tell these new gens this shit is not normal," while another added: "Did I just see the island boys making out with each other? Ain’t they brothers?"

A third added: "They're biological brothers wtf? This is what happens when you sell your soul to the devil."

Many people slammed the content for being "incest," comments Flyysoulja denied to TMZ.

"We’re both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act," he reportedly told the outlet weeks ago.



Kodiyakredd (Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (Alex Venegas) first went viral in 2021 for their catchy 'I'm an Island Boy' TikTok song.

The twins have had a string of celebrity feuds since, with the likes of Adam22 and Blueface.

