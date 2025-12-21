Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer and self-proclaimed “top G”, suffered a defeat on Saturday night when he lost a boxing match against Chase DeMoor at the latest Misfits Boxing event in Dubai – and he’s since been brutally mocked online by critics.

Heavyweight champion DeMoor retained his title when it went to judges’ scorecards, with two out of the three judges giving the win to the ex-footballer.

In remarks following the bout, Tate said: “It’s better to try and lose than to not try at all.”

He went further in a post to his X/Twitter account, writing that he could have “talked s*** on the Internet and took no risks and just lived easy”.

“In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it.

“To face fear. I can’t live scared. I have to know I faced it. I lost fair and square.

“Chase is a true champion. A warrior – I’m proud of him. He deserves that belt,” Tate said.

YouTuber and boxer KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) was among those who delighted in Tate’s loss, what with the 39-year-old unexpectedly replacing him as CEO of Misfits Boxing earlier this year.

“Christmas came early”, tweeted KSI, attaching an image of Paul and Tate in their losing fights:

The parody MP account Sir Michael Take referred to Tate’s X/Twitter bio, in which he describes himself as a “feared opponent”, and commented: “This is certainly not the case when it comes to boxing Andy … You poor little love”:

Another declared: “The world is healing,”

A third wrote: “I’m retiring from hate watching”:

“This is the dude y’all losers looked up to for masculine advice,” tweeted a fourth:

Tate’s defeat to DeMoor came a day after fellow influencer Jake Paul lost his match against Anthony Joshua, with Paul taking to X/Twitter to share an X-ray of his “double broken jaw”.

“Jaw broken. Heart and balls in tact [sic]. Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight," he wrote.

