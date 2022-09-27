The head of ITV was apparently very displeased with Domino's Pizza jumping in on the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queue-jumping jokes - so much so that they called to complain.

Last week, the This Morning hosts were accused of 'queue-jumping' the line to see Queen Elizabeth II after videos of the two circulated online.

In response, people created memes about Willoughby and Schofield and poked fun at the situation, including Domino's Pizza.

"Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning," Domino's tweeted.

While the rest of the world may have found the dig at Willoughby and Schofield funny, the CEO of ITV, Carolyn McCall, did not.

According to several reports from the Royal Television Society (RTS) conference, McCall said she spoke to Domino's to complain that their tweet 'wasn't funny'.

During the conference, which took place on Tuesday, McCall answered questions from journalists about handling rumors while defending Willoughby and Schofield.



When asked about the Domino's Pizza tweet, McCall said ITV spoke to Domino's and scolded them for jumping in on the meme train, according to Variety.

"We were like, ‘What are you doing?’ And they said, ‘We think it’s really funny, don’t you?’ And we said ‘No.'," McCall said.

Despite the rumors and memes, ITV, Willoughby, and Schofield denied the accusations of 'queue jumping' and clarified that they were given access to the press line at the Queen's lying in state to film for This Morning.

Footage of the two reporting from Westminster Hall and interviewing queuers aired the following week.

