J. Cole was seen chilling at the beach and everyone is saying the same thing

Rapper J. Cole was seen hanging out on the beach and everyone is now saying the same thing about his decision to back out of the Kendrick Lamar beef.

The now infamous feud between the so-called “Big Three” rappers – Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Drake – started in March when Lamar dropped a verse that fans interpreted as a diss to his competitors in a feature on the Future and Metro Boomin' track 'Like That.'

After initially releasing a track titled 7 Minute Drill responding to the diss, Cole later apologised while addressing a crowd at a concert, calling it the “lamest s**t” and essentially withdrawing from the feud, leaving Drake and Lamar to it.

At the time, fans criticised Cole for backing down but, as time has gone on, and Drake and Lamar continue to go at one another , most seem to think it was the right decision.

One fan named Lale claimed she met Cole while taking a walk on the beach and shared a picture of herself with the rapper in a viral TikTok.

“Everybody said J. Cole chilling in paradise and they wasn’t wrong,” someone commented.

Another wrote: “Kendrick and Drake in the studio beefing while J. Cole just chilling on the beach.”

Someone else questioned Lale if she asked him about the rapper beef. She replied: “Yes, he said he doesn’t even like beef, period. He’s really just chilling.”

@dreadxscott im sorry jermaine you saw what was coming and protected your peace 🙏🏾 #raptok #rappers #jcole #raptokofficial #raptokmoment #drake #kdot #rapbeef

One person argued: “J. Cole on a side quest.”

“Brother chose his peace,” commented someone else.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.