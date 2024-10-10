Jack Doherty's brother supports his streaming ban: 'He needs to learn his lesson'

The brother of streamer Jack Doherty says he supports him being given a permanent streaming ban after his car crash incident.

The 21-year-old streamer faced huge criticism after appearing to be on his phone while driving in the rain before he lost control and crashed his custom McLaren .

Doherty was permanently banned from the streaming platform Kick and his brother Michael has now spoken out on why he thinks that’s a good thing.

In an appearance on the TMZ Verified podcast, Michael explained: “I know [Jack] is definitely sad about that because Kick is part of his main source of his income, so I know it’s affecting him a lot.

“And then, of course, on top of that, he just lost over a quarter of a million dollars on a car. Almost lost his life. So it was pretty hard on me and my family.”

He continued, explaining his thoughts on Jack’s Kick streaming ban.

“I think him being banned from Kick, at least temporarily, is a good thing because I think he needs to learn his lesson.

“You’re not invincible and I think that struck with him a little bit after the accident.”

But, Michael said he believes his brother should “eventually” be allowed back on Kick after “a little while”. The brothers are unclear of a set time period for the ban and Michael admitted he may be biased in his opinion.

The crash was caught on a live stream and appeared to violate Kick’s community guidelines, which include the requisite to “prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by avoiding dangerous behavior”.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings