Jack Nicholson receives superstar reaction when making first public appearance in years

Jack Nicholson has made a rare public appearance at a Los Angeles Lakes NBA game where he met fellow celebrity Larry David and also received a rapturous reaction from the crowd at the Crypto.com arena, formerly known as the Staples Centre.

86-year-old Nicholson has shied away from public life in the past two years but appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he attended his first Lakers game in years, where he has held a season ticket since 1970.

If the multi-time Oscar-winning actor was concerned that he wouldn't be greeted like a superstar by the fans, then he needn't have worried.

Footage from the game shows that Nicholson was treated like the icon that he is with the jumbotron above the court showing clips from his movies such as The Shining and Batman.

The cameras then cut to Nicholson sitting courtside where he gets a gigantic reception from the fans, as if he was a returning player or homecoming hero (which he kind of is).





Nicholson was greeted by NBA superstar LeBron James, who shared a warm embrace with the veteran actor. Meanwhile, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm writer and star Larry David said hello to Nicholson with a friendly handshake.

They weren't the only two celebrities in the crowd with Adele, Dr Dre and Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers also being spotted.

In the game itself, the Lakers saw off the Memphis Grizzlies by 125 points to 85.

