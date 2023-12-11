Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith's 'holy slap' saved their marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has suggested that Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars saved the pair's marriage.

Earlier this year, Jada made a bombshell revelation that the couple had been separated for seven years. It came ahead of her highly anticipated memoir, Worthy.

She previously told Hoda Kotb on Today that she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce" and that the pair will "work through whatever".

"I just haven't been able to break that promise," she added.

Now, in a recent discussion with You magazine, she shared that many positive things came after the infamous slap.

"I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did," Jada said. "I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it."

"That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are," shetold the publication. "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"



Jada was referring back to the 2022 incident which saw her husband get on stage and strike Rock after he made a joke about Jada's alopecia.

Will has since apologised in a statement, saying: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.