A resurfaced clip of Jada Pinkett Smith's underwhelmed reaction to a surprise birthday party Will Smith planned for three years has divided the internet.

As soon as her 37th birthday was over, Will took it upon himself to plan and thrown an extravagant party for her 40th.

Things didn't go down as Will expected– in fact, her reaction was not ideal that it made Will hit a "low point."

The two discussed the situation in an episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, which Jada hosts alongside her daughter Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"I think the turning point in our relationship for me happened when I turned 40. That's when I had a mid-life crisis," Jada recalled.

"Yeah, your 40th birthday was my low point," Will responded.

The King Richard actor then explained the lengths he went to plan Jada's party and how he started the preparations in advance.

"The day after her 37th birthday, I hired a team to orchestrate her 40th birthday," he said.

While turning to face his daughter Willow, he continued: "I hired a documentary team, I traced mommy's family roots.

"Her 40th birthday was going to be my thing!"

Jada then interjected with a look of what some might consider disappointment on her face: "It was going to be a splash."

Will also share the details of what he arranged, including a Mary J. Blige performance to him debuting the film.

He said that it was going to lift her out of her "mid-life crisis" and be his

"deepest, most beautiful proclamation of love."

But she thought it was a "ridiculous display" of his "ego."

Expressing how he felt "crushed," he noted that he felt that way because a part of him agreed.

"It wasn't a party for her."

On Reddit, people had mixed opinions.

"Treat her like a queen, and she'll treat you like a king peasant," one person wrote.

"You can't have people lining up to kiss your a** without starting to believe your a** deserves to be kissed," another added.

A third wrote: "Doesn't even seem like she respects him. Once your spouse loses respect for you, it's all over."

On the other hand, some people believed Will was trying to boost his ego, with one writing: "The way he described it sounded like it was to feed his ego."

Later on in the Red Table Talk chat, Will remembered "the only time" he "snapped" in front of his daughter following what happened.

"When she called me on that - that's when I snapped," he said.

"I'm sorry - that was the only time you'd ever heard me snap," he added while looking at Willow.

As the two gave each other a hug, Jada laughed and said: "Thank God!"

Jada further said that she now has the courage to "unravel" things.

"And just realising the next 40, I gotta do it my way."

