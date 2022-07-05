Jake Paul insisted that "America is the greatest country in the world" - and people swiftly ripped him apart.

In a year that's seen fatal mass shootings in schools and the overturn of fundamental rights for women, the internet personality and boxer took to his Twitter to express how the nation is apparently the best place to be.

"America is the greatest country in the world, no nation compares even when times are bad.

"Happy 4th and God bless America," Paul wrote.

People didn't hesitate to point out that other Western parts of the globe aren't struggling with mass killings of children at schools.

Other people noted that women in Australia and the UK don't have their fundamental rights taken away.

"I don't know how exactly to determine which country is the best… but maybe start with a country where children aren't hunted down and slaughtered in schools? A country where [Black]people aren't being publicly executed purely for being black. Just a thought," one wrote.

Another added: "Can't even lie the UK stomps on the US, better healthcare, better education system, better standards of living and we probably have far more equality than anywhere else like in the Uk no one really cares who you are what skin colour you are or where you come from tbh."

A third wrote: "People carry around guns, there's no free healthcare, high percentage of people live in poverty and women just lost the rights to have a say about their own bodies….but [woohoo] America!!"

Other people believed that Americans as the 'blind victims of propaganda: "This does not sound like a free country to me, as somebody who lives in an actual free country. Americans are blind victims of propaganda and I genuinely feel sorry for them. American propaganda is as effective as Russian and Chinese."

Despite this, some Americans didn't agree with this sentiment.

"What doesn't sound like a free country to u? It's literally free, most places don't even have freedom of speech it ain't perfect, but it's the closest you'll get from having total freedom, which is extremely important," someone wrote in response.

Some also threw in a link and diagram of the World Freedom Index in the comments. And the US isn't even in the top 10 freest countries in the world.

Elsewhere, although Paul won a tremendous $36m in fight earnings when he became a boxer last year, his brother Logan said that he became "poor" following the recent Bitcoin crash.

Speaking on the imPaulsive podcast about his money in the ring, Logan said: "It doesn't matter; he put it all in crypto! He's poor!"

This came after Jake hit out at President Joe Biden and tried to blame him for cryptocurrency tanking over recent weeks, although it is an unregulated market that has nothing to do with the prez.

