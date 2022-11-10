Jake Paul just teased a future boxing match with Andrew Tate.

On Thursday, Paul posted a video on Twitter of himself squaring up against Tate in a boxing ring, indicating the two were preparing for a fight.

"Negotiations," the 25-year-old influencer turned boxer wrote.

The potential match comes as a surprise to fans since the two have engaged in a public back-and-forth about fighting each other but never confirmed a match.

Then earlier this year, Paul said he wanted to fight a boxer with a winning record.

Tate, a professional kickboxer turned social media star, doesn't have any officially licensed boxing matches. This led fans to believe Tate was not an opponent option for Paul.

But it seems the men have agreed to fight as negotiations have begun.

Tate and Paul have been compared to each other due to their similar careers as internet personalities and boxers. But most notably, both men have a string of controversies behind them.



Earlier this year, Tate was banned from Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter for spreading harmful rhetoric about women and girls.

While Paul denounced Tate's language, he defended the 35-year-old's right to free speech.

The potential match between the two comes as exciting news to both fans and haters.

Paul did not indicate when he and Tate would fight.

