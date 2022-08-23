Jake Paul is ready to fight a boxer with a winning record when he hits the ring in October.

Essentially, this rules out Andrew Tate as a potential opponent.

Tate is a content creator and four-time former kickboxing world champion. He regularly boxed regionally in the UK in his younger years but doesn't have any officially licensed boxing matches.

This means he doesn't qualify for Paul's requirements.

There were discussions between both Paul and Tate's teams. Tate and his brother Tristan even met up with the YouTuber's manager Nakisa Bidarian.

However, it now seems that Paul will face off against a traditional professional boxer.

Paul also agreed to face KSI at Wembley Stadium next year in a winner-take-all scene at a career-low weight of 180lb.

He eventually wants to fight for world honours at 175lb.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Most Valuable Promotions have confirmed that the YouTuber turned boxer will fight at a 185lb catchweight and said the following in a tweet: "Jake Paul has requested that his next fight, in October, be contracted at 185lb."

A big pay-per-view fight with Paul would have been a welcome form of amnesty to an extent from Tate's recent blacklisting from major social platforms.

The controversial star had been banned from Twitter for some time, but now, he's been removed from Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok for violations of their terms of service.

Over the past few weeks, Paul has been outspoken about Tate, slamming his fans for listening to his messages and noting that following his advice will result in young fans being "spit on."

But he came out in support of the controversial star in a recent tweet, defending him in his battle with intense censorship.

"Both of these statements are true: 1) I don't agree with a lot [of] Andrew Tate's opinions 2) I don't agree with censorship. Who is with me?" he wrote.

Tate has expressed his innocence since the bans.

"The media is spinning a false image of me, on repeat, and Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame," he said in a statement.

"I will always have millions of fans around the world, and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now, these fans can not learn important lessons of love. Why?" he continued.

He further noted that he is "a strictly religious man who believes god wants the truth to prevail" and has spread nothing but "positivity" to all people "whether male OR female."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.