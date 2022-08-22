The controversial influencer Andrew Tate, known for his provocative comments about women and masculinity, has been banned from TikTok.

Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has gone viral in recent months after his clips were widely circulated on apps such as TikTok, where the majority of his content was aimed at young men leading him to be accused of toxic masculinity and misogyny.

TikTok has now moved to ban Tate from the platform because of the content he was producing. In a statement given to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for the video-sharing app said that Tate has been removed for violating the company's policies that bars "content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group"

This comes just days after Meta banned Tate from their Facebook and Instagram platforms for similar offences. In response, Tate said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.

Tate is yet to comment on the ban from TikTok.

The 35-year-old American-Brit, who now resides in Romania where he runs an online “education and coaching” course called Hustler's University, had more than 4 million followers on Instagram and videos tagged with his name had been viewed more than 12.7 billion times on the app.

There had previously been numerous calls for Tate to be banned from TikTok by sexual assault charities with Rape Crisis England and Wales branding his videos as a "clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimised and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

Reaction to the news has been mixed with many feeling that Tate's message has so far been allowed to spread that a ban is unlikely to make much difference.

















At the time of writing, Tate's various accounts on YouTube are still active.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.