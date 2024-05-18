Tyson Fury makes massive claim about Tyson v Paul fight

Tyson Fury took time out of the build-up for his bout with Oleksandr Usyk this weekend to talk about Mike Tyson and Jake Paul – and he made a pretty big call about the result he expects the result to be.

Fury – who was named after the legendary fighter by his father – spoke about how much he’d enjoyed watching Tyson as a younger man, and said it was good to see him back in the ring.

Tyson will be 58 when he fights Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix .

Speaking about the fight, Fury said that despite his age, he’s still backing Tyson for the win.

Talking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Fury said: “Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s ninety, he’s going to knock him out, isn’t he? He’s ’Iron’ Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet.

“And Jake Paul, he’s very experienced now, and he’s had a lot of tough fights and good fights. And he’s probably a quarter of the man’s age.

“But obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson; I’m named after the legend. I’m backing Mike for the knockout! Come on, Mike!

“I’m looking forward to it. I get to see the legend Mike Tyson back in the ring in my era. Fantastic. I get to see him live and exclusive as an adult. What a treat.”

Fury was also full of praise for Jake and Logan Paul, too, saying they’d done a lot to bring new people into the sport of boxing.

“I know we’ve got a rivalry going on with Tommy [Fury], but I got to speak it how I see it. Jake and Logan have done absolutely fantastic for themselves.

“I know they’ve got a lot of haters. However, I am not one of them. I’m a fan. I support people going and making lots of millions of dollars out of boxing.

“It only makes it better for young people who don’t get paid because more people will see the fight and be interested in it. So, more eyes to the game, and it’s better.”

