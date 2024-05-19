Tyson Fury's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk just lost Drake a lot of money

Drake may be one of the richest rappers of all time, but he’s by no means the luckiest.

Indeed, the Canadian star’s apparent influence when it comes to sporting results is so notorious, it’s become its own term: “the Drake curse”.

For the uninitiated, the Hotline Bling singer has become a sort of folklore legend after fans noticed a strange coincidence.

Every time a sportsperson poses for a photo with the 37-year-old, they seem to become the victim of a defeat or professional failure.

If that weren’t enough, his powers of prediction leave a lot to be desired. He has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars betting on major sporting results, including Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight boxing match against Francis Ngannou and Dricus Du Plessis’s UFC clash with Sean Strickland.

It is perhaps unsurprising, therefore, that when Drake announced that he’d bet an eye-watering amount of money that Tyson Fury would beat Oleksandr Usyk in their historic boxing bout, fans felt Fury’s fate was all but sealed.

The hip-hop star announced to his 14.6 million Instagram followers on Friday that he’d placed a whopping $565,000 (around £462,400) on victory for the self-styled Gypsy King, which could have earned him a staggering $1 million (£789,608).

Drake might need a stiff drink after his stomach-dropping loss (@champagnepapi/Instagram/Getty Images)

Suffice it to say, the curse struck again, and Drake’s wallet is now half a million dollars lighter.

Usyk beat his British rival to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion this century following the electric contest in Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena in the early hours of Sunday.

The Ukrainian icon defeated Fury thanks to a split decision: two judges favoured Usyk, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.

This has made the 37-year-old the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis, and it’s also made Drake even more of a laughing stock within the sporting world.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings