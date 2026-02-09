While many people have since praised Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for his halftime show performance during Sunday’s Super Bowl, some (predominantly conservatives and Republican Party supporters) decided to avoid watching it altogether – including Jake and Logan Paul.

Taking to X/Twitter, Jake wrote: “Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them).

“You are their benefit. Realize you have power.

“Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The 29-year-old made the comments despite owning a property in Puerto Rico, which fellow X/Twitter users have been quick to point out:

“You can’t make this stuff up people,” tweeted Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ryan Abe:

Another account wrote: “If you don’t like Puerto Ricans, don’t buy a mansion on Puerto Rican soil”:

And even his brother disagreed with him:

Jake later issued two follow-up tweets clarifying his stance, with the latest post seeing him stress that he "wasn't calling anyone a 'fake citizen' because they're from Puerto Rico'."

He continued: "I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.

"But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period.

"If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

Paul's comments come after Bad Bunny said "ICE out" during his acceptance speech at the Grammys last week.

As for Logan, when he was asked by Fox News if he was excited for the halftime show, he simply replied: “No.”

Much like his younger brother, Logan has ties to Puerto Rico, having bought a house there in September.

For those who didn’t want to watch Bad Bunny’s performance, there was Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, but that ended up being hit with humiliating technical difficulties…

