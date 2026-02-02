Bad Bunny declares 'ICE out' during Grammys acceptance speech

Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards (February 1) as the first Latin artist to win album of the year.

During his acceptance speech he took the opportunity to criticise the current administrations immigration officers saying "ICE out!"

The artist, real name Benito Ocasio, has been at the centre of a MAGA controversy after he was announced as this years Super Bowl half-time show performer.

The NFL stood by their decision to have Ocasio perform after many MAGA Republicans criticised the decision due to his lyrics predominantly being in Spanish despite over 40 million Spanish speakers living in the U.S.

