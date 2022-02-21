A poignant Tweet posted by Jamal Edwards has resurfaced online following the news of the death of the music entrepreneur at 31.

Fans have been in mourning after his mother, Brendan Edwards, confirmed that the SBTV founder died of a “sudden illness” as tributes for the influential figure flooded in on social media.

Edwards helped to launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave during his life, having set up the channel as a teenager.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 when he was 24 for his work in music.

After the news broke on Sunday, fans revisited a powerful quote on the nature of creating a legacy which was posted by Edwards back in 2012.

It reads: “We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

Social media users have been reacting in their hundreds to the message, with one saying: “Spoke that right into existence. Big inspiration to us all.”

“That you have done, rest in peace xxxx,” another said.

One more added: “You can rest in peace knowing that you’ve accomplished exactly that. You were definitely a special human.”

In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21st February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.

“‘It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.

'The goal is to create something that will live forever’ Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

Loose Women panellist Brenda asked that the family be given privacy “to grieve this unimaginable loss”, adding: “I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

