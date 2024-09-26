Janey Godley: Tributes pour in for comedian as she receives end-of-life cancer care

Popular comedian Janey Godley has posted an update on social media saying she is receiving end-of-life care for her cancer and tributes have been pouring in.

The 53-year-old shared a video across her accounts providing an update on her cancer treatment.

Godley posted a Tweet which said: "I'm now at end of life care - palliative care - and will be going into a hospice for the foreseeable - thanks to everyone who sends me love and support - you've been amazing."

In an accompanying video, she added: "The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn't take any more of it and the cancer has spread.

"It is devastating news to know that in facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime. I don't know how long I've got left.

"I appreciate all the love you've given me and all the support. Cancer affects one in two people and it affects me."

She first shared news of her diagnosis of ovarian cancer in November 2021.

Godley shot to fame with parodies of Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings and had to recently cancel an upcoming tour as doctors advised her not to work after being readmitted to hospital.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media.

Presenter, author and podcaster James O'Brien said: "Wonderful, wonderful woman. Privilege to know her. As fearless as she is funny, which is really saying something."

Food writer and broadcaster Nigella Lawson posted: "Oh Janey, this is heartbreaking. Thank you for all you've given the world - and for being you."

Actor Mark Hamill said: "Sending you much love and best wishes always, Janey."

TV presenter Richard Bacon posted: "I love you Janey. You are endlessly brilliant, creative, original, positive, kind, tough, brave. And brilliant, again."



Broadcaster India Willoughby said: "Janey Godley is one of THE best people on this awful platform. The grotesque abuse she takes on a daily basis from the toxic anti-trans Gender Critical movement for having the guts to stand up for my community is something else. Funny, brave and brilliant."

Journalist Fiona Millar Tweeted: "This is SO sad, Janey Godley has given us so many laughs over the years and is facing death with such panache. Was lucky enough to hang out with her in Edinburgh a few years ago when Grace Campbell was performing there. What a woman. Sending love and courage to her and her family."

Dr Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind Charity, Tweeted: "Oh Janey... thank you for the laughter, not many people can say the C word with such beautiful and unmissable joy!"

One person described her as an "absolute legend".



Another posted: "It’s been quite something to watch Janey Godley spend what were pretty obviously her last few months raging against transphobes (as well as being characteristically funny and tough).

"Absolutely a real one. Hope her remaining time is peaceful, and strength to those close to her."

And another said: "Such a fine comedian and one of our best natives."

