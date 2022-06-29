Scottish comedian Janey Godley has confirmed her latest medical scan has come back “clear”, seven months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The comic, who was forced to cancel performances after being hospitalised in November, shared the good news on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

She said: “I’ve just had a phone call from the cancer specialist and the scan has come back clear. There is no evidence of disease. So after one hysterectomy, six months of chemo and a blood transfusion, it seems like the NHS has definitely saved my life.”

Godley went on to thank staff at Beatson Cancer Care, “everybody in the NHS who looked after me” and a “wee pal” who cared for her when she underwent a hysterectomy.

She continued: “It’s been quite an emotional day, and I’m now on tablets called PARP inhibitors that I take daily in the hope that it stops the cancer returning, but as it stands, the scan is clear.

“I want to thank everybody who supported me, everybody that sent me love, everybody that sent me so much strength and told me they were thinking of me.

“My cup is full with gratefulness.”

Since sharing the news, Godley has received an outpouring of support from fellow comedians:

Lord knows we could all do with some good news in amongst everything else going on at the moment.

