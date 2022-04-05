Jared Leto took on a bizarrely thorough acting method in the latest Spider-Man spin-off Morbius - and it was so disruptive it slowed down the film's production.

The Oscar winner plays Dr Michael Morbius, a biochemist who has a rare blood disorder that he attempts to cure with an experiment. But it goes terribly wrong, resulting in him becoming a vampire.

In an interview with Uproxx, film director Daniel Espinosa spoke on the film's production and Leto's methods on set.

When the journalist cited a rumour he heard about Leto, he said he was "so committed to playing Michael Morbius that even when he had to go to the bathroom, he would use his crutches and slowly limp to get to the bathroom," Espinosa confirmed it as accurate.

"Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it's people's processes," he said.

"All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be."

He further went on to say that he didn't feel frustrated by the time spent, because many actors have their own unique way of working with the characters.

"I think that all of them have these traits. If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you're in the wrong business. Because what's different is what makes them tick."

Morbius, which was released on April 1, was delayed a total of five different times during the pandemic after originally being intended to hit the screens in 2020.

However, the film received some adverse reactions. Countless memes about the poor reviews flooded the internet. It also received one of the worst-ever Rotten Tomatoes scores after opening.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughry also gave the film a two-star review, calling it "a work shameless corporate desperation."

"No, this is the flavourless product of far too many board meetings, where anything offered by director Daniel Espinosa has been whittled down to the level of pure 'content'. I'm not sure it's even meant to function as a film in the traditional sense," she wrote.



