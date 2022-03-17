Jared Leto has credited Marvel for keeping cinemas going, and believes theaters could have gone extinct without those films.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Leto - who himself is starring as the lead in the latest Marvel movie "Morbius" - admitted “a bit of a snob when it comes to film," and expressed concern for the current financial structure of the film industry.

The Suicide Squad star also emphasised the influence the Marvel film franchise has on this and told the publication: "If it wasn't for Marvel films, I don't even know if theaters would exist."

"It doesn't seem like there's room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking," he added.

The success of Marvel films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home took the title of the highest-grossing film of 2021 and became the first movie released during the pandemic to make $1bn (£750m) at the global box office, as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage making $502m.

"I also have gratitude for these movies because they're keeping cinema alive."

The actor and musician went on to emphasise the importance of him going to the cinema when he was growing up.

"I know how important that was for me as a kid escaping to the movies. That cultural experience was quite informative and impactful," he explained. "I saw movies in theaters that changed my life."

Leto is set to play biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease but inadvertently turns himself into a vampire, with the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman describing the character as "a bit of a dark horse, an outsider."

The 50-year-old is also famously known for his portrayal as The Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, and revealed whether he would reprise the role - "Never say never,” he said.

There have been a number of delays in the Morbius release date due to the pandemic, but it has been confirmed the movie will be released on April 1.

