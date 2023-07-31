Jason Aldean has made a change to his 'racist' song 'Try That In A Small Town'

American country singer Jason Aldean has made a major change to the music video for his controversial song 'Try That In A Small Town.'

The controversy around the song emerged after the song went viral online and prompted accusations that it was racist and promoted violence.

The accompanying music video also further stoked the flames, after it included shots of the Maury County Courthouse, where in 1927, a mob hanged 18-year-old African-American Henry Choate from the balcony.

Country Music Television (CMT) announced that it had pulled the video from rotation following backlash from racial justice groups such as the NAACP. Aldean has since made some changes to the visuals.

According to The Washington Post, the video that is currently on YouTube is 6 seconds shorter than the video that was originally uploaded on 14 July.

The publication claimed the video, “no longer contains a news clip from Fox 5 Atlanta depicting violent confrontations during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 and subsequent protests in January”.

The video does, however, still feature footage of protestors facing up against armed police, though the clip is not from the Fox 5 Atlanta news segment.

It also claimed that there are other numerous changes that appear to have been made, including the removal of a portion showing an elderly man talking about small town values.

At the time of writing, the 3-minute and 2-second long video has 23 million views. Though it’s unclear exactly when the edits were made, the Washington Post suggests they appear to have been made within the last week.

According to the Guardian, Aldean addressed a concert crowd in Cincinnati, saying that “cancel culture” was to blame, adding, “If people don’t like what you say, they try to make sure they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life, ruin everything”.

