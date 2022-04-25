Makeup artist and entrepreneur Jeffree Star is adding 'gun designer' to his list of accomplishments - and people are confused.

Star, 36, collaborated alongside his cosmetic company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, with Beretta, a private Italian firearm manufacturer, to create a one-of-a-kind gun for the beauty guru.

The silver and hot pink customized P2FS handgun included intricate details like a design of Star's eyes and the Jeffree Star Cosmetics logo. The firearm company gave Star the gun in a makeup-like case which he unboxed in a YouTube video earlier this month.

In an Instagram photo, Star posed with the customized gun and Carlo Beretta and wrote that the collaboration was "such a dream come true."

But for people on the internet, the collaboration comes as a surprise. Many know Star as a designer-loving makeup-obsessed YouTuber who would rather spend time by the pool with his Pomeranians than shooting guns.



Fans of Star know the entrepreneur has had a bit of a lifestyle change since becoming involved in the media-obsessed YouTube drama, dubbed "dramageddon".

But what escalated Star's desire to live off the grid came after Star's car accident in April 2021 which left him with a broken back. Shortly after, he announced he was selling his LA mansion and moving to Wyoming as a full time resident.

The 36-year-old now owns a Yak ranch in Casper, Wyoming and splits time between California where his cosmetic company is headquartered and his new home.

But for people who haven't checked in on Star's social media presence the change of pace comes as quite a shock.

Star is no stranger to controversies and showing off his hot-pink handgun sparked some debate online. But most of Star's current fans support the 36-year-old's love of firearms.













