Jenna Ortega tells fans not to do this 'Wednesday' TikTok trend

Jenna Ortega has requested fans not to participate in a recent TikTok trend which sees people mistreat Wednesday dolls on display inside stores.

In recent videos on the platform, some have filmed themselves pushing the plush doll's hair so far back that the character looks bald.

The doll itself has Wednesday's iconic two black braids and is dressed up in her school uniform, as seen on Ortega who portrays the schoolgirl in the Netflix spin-off series.

So many people are doing this trend in fact, that one department store issued a warning to customers not to mess with the dolls. "Do not flip Wednesday's hair, you will be asked to leave," the poster read.

@dumbwaystodie hair holds memories @Billy #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaytoy

According to NMEand The Independent,Ortega has now also echoed this message as she commented under the video: "Please don’t”.



Meanwhile, the subject of dolls came up in a new teaser for the upcoming second season of Wednesday where Ortega can be seen holding a knife as she declares: "Let's play dolls."

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date, but it is anticipated to come out in next year and it's been reported that filming is taking place in Ireland.

As for what fans can expect for the second season, Ortega hinted that the show will "lean into the horror aspect" more in an interview with Variety.

The 22-year-old also ruled out a certain storyline in the upcoming series, as she revealed: "We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

Elsewhere, Jenna Ortega explains why she doesn't blink in Wednesday and Netflix shares bloopers from 'Wednesday' and they're hilarious.

