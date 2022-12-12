Netflix shares bloopers from 'Wednesday' and they're as good as the show

Following the success of 'Wednesday', Netflix have given fans the full blooper real from the show, and it looks just as fun behind-the-scenes.

While Jenna Ortega plays the Addams family member as super stern and mysterious, she can be seen accidentally breaking character and showing off her bubbly personality between takes.

"If you growl at it hard enough it'll go away", she jokes of a plane overhead disrupting filming, in the clip.

Lovers of the show are already begging the streaming platform to announce there'll be a second season.

