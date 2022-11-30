Video

Jenna Ortega explains why she doesn't blink in Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has revealed why Wednesday Addams doesn't blink in her new Netflix show, as fans notice the eerie detail about the character.

The Tim Burton series follows the creepiest member of the Addams family and Ortega nails her body language.

"The first couple weeks of shooting, I did a take where I didn't blink at all and Tim said, 'I don't want you to blink anymore'", the 20-year-old revealed.

"I would reset my face, drop all the muscles in my face and Tim really liked the Kubrick stare."

