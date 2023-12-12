Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry was 'happy' on the day he died

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she was texting with Matthew Perry on the day he died in her first interview since his death.

Perry died on 28 October at the age of 54 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry with hundreds of tributes being shared online.

Perry’s Friends co-stars were hit particularly hard by his untimely death having starred in the same show with one another for ten years.

In a recent interview with Variety, Aniston, who played the character Rachel Green in Friends, opened up about her final communication with “Matty”, revealing he was in a good place on the day he died.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – that’s all I know,” Aniston said. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, leading to speculation from some that substances may have contributed to his death. But Aniston revealed that he was healthy and doing well at the time.

She added: “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston said she was heartened by the huge outpouring of love shown towards Perry after his death as people shared their grief and love for the actor.

“It’s so beautiful,” Aniston said. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

