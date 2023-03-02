Jennifer Coolidge's Power Ranger's style photoshoot is the best thing you'll see today

Jennifer Coolidge has done it again, in the most iconic way possible.

The White Lotus star teamed up with the directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once (known as the "Daniels") for the latest cover of W Magazine – and people can't get enough of it.

Coolidge channels a fashionable Power Rangers villain, serving as a nod to tokusatsu, a genre of Japanese cinema that has birthed creatures such as Godzilla, Mothra, and Giant Robo.

The legendary shoot has been named: Jennifer Coolidge Will Destroy You and features "Coolidge vs Haute Squad 5: Attack on Neo Runway City – Jennifer Reborn."





The shoot has understandably gone viral across social media, with people crowning Coolidge "the Queen of camp."

Another gushed: "Daniels+Jennifer Coolidge+Wmag =Dream job!!!"

Meanwhile, a third hailed it the "greatest magazine cover in a long time."

The actress opened up about her thoughts on her character Tanya from White Lotus saying: "I feel bad for her because she didn't know what she was made of."

"She didn't have that kind of faith in herself," she continued. "Sometimes these scary things happen in life. And then you find out, in like two seconds, that you are a survivor and that you can really pull through for yourself, sometimes in a way that you never believed you could."

Coolidge also said working with the Daniels for the W Magazine shoot was one of the best things she's done.

"The film business tires people out. But I swear to god, I felt like I was getting together with little kids," she said. "They were like these sort of child prodigies who are super, super smart and just super creative. I've never been asked to do a shoot like this: I have weapons, take down small cities, pick up cars and throw them. I don't know if I will ever be this surprised again."

