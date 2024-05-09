Jerry Seinfeld asks for forgiveness following 'insulting' comments about Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld has apologised to Howard Stern after appearing to criticise his content, saying he wasn’t funny.

The stand-up comedian and co-creator of Seinfeld had appeared on the Fly on the Wall podcast on Wednesday (May 8) when conversation turned to podcasts.

Seinfeld said that the radio host had essentially invented the podcast format.

“But we’re better than him now,” the comedian said.

He went on to ask a question of co-hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade, saying: “Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?”

After Carvey said that Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, helped to provide comedy, Seinfeld said: “Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked.”

Discussion then turned to the Fly on the Wall podcast itself, with Seinfeld saying: “This is the best one on the air. Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to.”

Since the podcast went out, Seinfeld has issued an apology to Stern.

In a statement to Page Six , he said: “I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts.

“I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”

It comes after Seinfeld's comments about the "extreme left" killing comedy have made him the latest poster child for conservative pundits .

Seinfeld said in an interview with The New Yorker that the era of golden comedy is over because, "of the extreme left and PC crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people."

