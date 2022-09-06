Jerry Seinfeld is the face of Kith, a streetwear brand's 2022 Fall campaign - and people on social media think he looks like a dodgy start-up company founder.

Rather than sporting his typical athletic sneakers and blue jeans, the comedian and newfound model can be seen wearing Kith gear from head to toe and looks representing his hometown team, the New York Mets, and his alma mater, Queens College.

In one of the looks that were shared on Twitter by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, the lifelong Mets fan can be seen wearing a blue and orange hat in homage to his favorite team, accompanied by a letterman jacket, light wash jeans, and Nike sneakers.

An official release from Kith said that the new collection includes a variety of partnerships, including "capsules developed with Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) by way of Queens College and Brooklyn College."

Despite Seinfeld's fashionable new photos, people on Twitter still believed that the comedian's style didn't look ideal, with some thinking he looked like a sketchy start-up founder.

One person wrote: "Why did this photo of Jerry Seinfeld just tell me it's 'really sorry to have to lay you off, but we've got to extend our runway if we're going to go to the moon."

"Why Jerry Seinfeld looks like a web3 start-up founder who pays Forbes for features then puts "as seen in Forbes" on the company website," another added.

A third who referenced the Beastie Boys, a New York City-based American rap rock group from the early 1980s, wrote: "Uh-oh. Your uncle with a thousand Beastie Boys stories is here."

Others didn't take issue with the style, with some calling it legendary.

"Who knew Jerry could pull off these drippy fits," one wrote, while another added: "Jerry been fly af."

Check out other reactions below.

Elsewhere, Seinfeld's wife, Jessica Seinfeld, also shared some of the images from the shoot on her Instagram page, along with a shoutout to Fieg.

"Back to school with @kith.Dreamed up by a good boy from Queens, Kith founder @ronniefieg," she captioned the post.

"Shot by His Excellency @markseliger. Thanks to @richkleiman and @julianseinfeld for making this happen. Additional thanks to the Kith and Seliger teams for being so smart, cool and fun."

The looks will be available on Kith.com on 9 September.

