Jessica Biel has revealed a random habit she does in the shower

Celebrities have made headlines in the past over their hygiene habits, and now Jessica Biel has confessed there is one random thing she likes to do in the shower.

The 41-year-old actor who is married to Justin Timberlake has taken to TikTok to share how she likes to have a snack as part of her shower routine.

"I think maybe some of you know this about me," Biel began. “But I love to eat in the shower."

She then goes on to list what items of food and drink are perfect for this practice.

"I love to eat and drink in the shower. Shower appropriate items like cereal or yogurt. Coffee, tea, popsicles. I know, melt factor. But safe, you know, anything drops, you’re good.”

@jessbiel (Shower) food for thought… 🚿

Since then, Biel's video has received 1.2m views and fans in the comments shared their thoughts on her unconventional habit.

One person said: "Hmmm... are you okay?"

"I don't think food should be anywhere near a bathroom," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "That’s very strange."

"I think that would be the most uncomfortable place to eat, lol."

In a follow-up video, Biel responded to the questions surrounding her shower eating and said she wants to start a "shower eating movement".

She then shared her rules for eating in the shower.

"I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing," Biel explained.

@jessbiel Replying to @Ryan All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡

"The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

The actor added: “Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in.

“There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

Biel posted another video where she decided to "[give] the people what they want" and shared one of the foods she was recommended to eat in the shower - a blood orange - and appeared to enjoy it.

