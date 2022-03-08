Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan said that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could easily earn $2m a day - if he decided to sell his sperm.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster shared an unconventional way to obtain more funds.

"Cryogenically frozen, The Rock's [sperm] that's worth a million dollars."

He continued: "So in my mind, that's $100mat least… if The Rock can jerk off twice a day, he makes $2m minimum a day."



Rogan's podcast has been riddled with controversies, from Covid misinformation to saying the N-word at least 22 times in recent months. His debacles also caused artists like Joni Mitchell and Neil Young to pull their music from Spotify.

Despite all of this, Rogan was still offered a pretty penny of $100m to move his show from Spotify to Rumble.



A letter from the streaming platform's CEO Chris Pavolvski uploaded to social media reads: "How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?"

Regardless, Spotify doesn't want to sever ties with Rogan, with CEO Daniel Ek making that point clear.

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said, and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realise some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," he wrote in a note to employees.

Elsewhere, the former WWE star turned famous actor became the subject of backlash last month after appearing to show support for Rogan in the comments of his video uploaded to Instagram addressing the misinformation he spread about vaccines and the virus.

"Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you," Johnson wrote.

