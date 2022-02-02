Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become the subject of a fan backlash online after appearing to voice his support for Joe Rogan.

The actor sent a message to the podcaster after he and Spotify came under fire for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the virus.

Music icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both decided to remove their music from the streaming platform due to discussions about vaccines and coronavirus made on the podcast.

However, Johnson is one public figure who has appeared to back Rogan after commenting on a recent video post.

The Rock voiced his support for Joe Rogan Instagram/therock

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Rogan recently uploaded a video addressing the controversy, saying he backed Spotify's decision to add disclaimers on certain episodes, while also stating that he would always look to book guests with diverse opinions.

Commenting on the post, Johnson wrote: "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

Some fans weren’t happy and took to social media to share their thoughts.





























Rogan has come under fire over recent times after hosting anti-vaccine and coronavirus conspiracy theorists on his show.

The 54-year-old – who also works as a commentator for the UFC – interviewed Dr Robert Malone, who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.

In an April 2021 episode of his podcast, Rogan also discouraged young people from getting vaccinated, stating: “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, no.”

He addressed the backlash to his comments, saying that he is “not an anti-vax person”.

“I believe they’re safe and encourage many people to take them,” Rogan said, although he refused to back down on claims that young people do not “need” the vaccine.

Joe Rogan has sparked controversy over recent times Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rogan reportedly received $100m (£77m) from Spotify for the rights to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and has spoken about how he took ivermectin on the show, along with other treatments when he tested positive for Covid.



Ivermectin is approved to combat parasites and numerous neglected tropical diseases in animals and humans. There is no clinical trial evidence that the drug can help prevent Covid, but research is currently in the works, as expressed in a University of Oxford report.

Johnson and Rogan have a history of supporting one another publicly, after Rogan said he would back Johnson if he ran for the presidency back in March 2020.



"I'd vote for him," said Rogan during a conversation on his podcast, (via Men's Health). "I'd get behind him 100 per cent. I'm all in for The Rock."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.