Among the people who want to see Johnny Depp date his lawyer Camille Vasquez is now podcast host Joe Rogan.

On Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan, 54, spoke with Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, and Mark Normand. While the four men were commenting on the Depp v. Amber Heard trial that just ended last month, the topic of Depp's lawyer Vasquez came up.

"She's very hot," Rogan said later adding she is "natural and really smart".

The men agreed with Normand saying he has a crush on her. Rogan then brought up a point that many viewers of the trial brought up - Vasquez's relationship to Depp.

"We all want her to fall in love with Johnny secretly, right?" Rogan asked.



"I think they've got a thing," Normand added.

Vasquez was on Depp's legal team while he spent six weeks battling his ex-wife in a defamation suit in Fairfax, Virginia. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she claimed to have survived domestic abuse.

Although Depp was not named, he sued her for defamation and won.

During the trial, Vasquez, 37, gained a cult following from fans who thought the lawyer was attractive and impressed by her tactics. Some even hypothesized that Depp and his lawyer were romantically linked.

However, Vasquez shut down the rumors immediately calling them 'sexist'.

""It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear." Vasquez told the press in June.

