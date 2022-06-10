Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has hit back at the "sexist" dating rumours surrounding her and the actor after she represented him in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 37-year-old helped the Pirates of the Caribbean star win the trial where seven jurors awarded Depp $10m in compensatory damages for defamation, and after the victory, she exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about her job and her relationship with Depp.

While sources last month denied the romance rumours as "entirely, 100 per cent, unequivocally untrue," Vasquez also confirmed to the publication there was no truth to the gossip.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she said.

"It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

During the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, Vasquez became a popular figure among Depp fans as edits of her cross-examinations went viral,

There were also video edits of hugs and hand-holding between her and Depp set to romantic music, and Vasquez explained she is a "tactile" person who cares about her clients, shutting down any talk of romance.

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny," said Vasquez. "And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

Attorney Camille Vasquez embraces US actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022 Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vasquez also confirmed is in a relationship and is "very happy" with her boyfriend and stressed it is "unethical for us to date our clients."

"It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist," she "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

She described how Depp was "fight for his life" and how it "broke" her heart to see him listen to "the most horrific allegations" made against him.

"And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it," Vasquez explained.

As a result of her role in Depp's big win, Vasquez was promoted to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick.

"We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner," Brown Rudnick chair and CEO William Baldiga said in a press release announcing the news.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.