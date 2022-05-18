People are seriously impressed by how quick Johnny Depp's lawyer is at objecting

The internet is seriously impressed with just how quick on her feet Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez is.

New footage from the ongoing defamation trial sees Vasquez jumping in with 'objection' so quick to Amber Heard's lawyer, that she can barely get a word out.

She managed to do it 12 times in just ten minutes, citing hearsay and leading.

In fact, Elaine Bredehoft got so frustrated with just how little she had to say, that at one point she blared out in the courtroom: "I'm trying...I'm trying".

