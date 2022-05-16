It isn’t the first instance of Joe Rogan being involved in controversy, but this time, even fans on his own subreddit think he’s gone too far with his stance on plans to overturn Roe v Wade - the landmark legal case which secured US-wide abortion rights.

In an episode of his podcast TheJoe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator and comedian took aim at those concerned by the Supreme Court’s proposals.

Mocking those anxious about what it all means for abortion laws in America, Rogan said: “’I have a high level of anxiety today. You know, it’s the Roe v Wade thing, I saw it in the news and I need a mental health day.

“F*** you. Shut up and work. Shut up and work and work harder.

“Get the f*** out of here … I get so crazy about it.”

And you know this take is bad because R/JoeRogan hates it too.

“I’ve never commented on this sub before, but as a listener since 2013 what the f*** happened to this man? He is a different person in all the worst ways,” wrote one user.

Another quipped: “Joe during Covid: ‘Mental health is extremely important, we need everything open! And the government telling you what to do with your body by forcing vaccines is authoritarian!

“Joe during SC [Supreme Court] overturning Roe v Wade: ‘Lol f*** you and your mental health, just work you stupid cog. And the government telling you what to do with your body is no big deal you p******!’”

“I have always found it funny when people make up scenarios in their head just to get mad about them,” commented a third.

In amongst all of this, we’d suggest being more Roe than Rogan…

