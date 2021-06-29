Man drunkenly changes his name to John Cena despite not being a fan of the star

A man has reportedly changed his name to John Cena following a drunken incident despite not being a fan of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor.

According to The Sun, 23-year-old Lewis Oldfield from Bradford managed to change his name to the star of the latest Fast and the Furious film after following through on a dare set by his friends.

Oldfield is quoted as saying: “We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena.

“One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena.”

If this story wasn’t weird enough, Oldfield revealed that he’s not even a fan of Cena or professional wrestling. He added: “I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it. I’m not even a wrestling fan!”

Oldfield claimed that he paid £40 for six deed poll documents for proof of his new identity to show to his bank and other such organisations. He even paid £75 for a new passport featuring the name of former WWE champion.

His UK Deed Poll Office receipt reads: “Contact us immediately if you find an error.”

He said that his mom thought the name change was hilarious but is reluctant to tell his Dad who is “more serious.”

To make this whole situation even stranger, Oldfield said: “I actually don’t mind the name so I’m going to keep it.”

All we can say is we hope that he doesn’t get asked about his thoughts on Taiwan.