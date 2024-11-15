John Krasinski's People's Sexiest Man Alive win is somehow being compared to Trump

John Krasinski was named People's Sexist Man Alive 2024, a choice which prompted a lot of online reaction.

Speaking to the publication, the The Office actor and A Quiet Placedirector, described his reaction to finding out as "just immediate blackout, actually. Just zero thoughts".

"Other than maybe I'm being punked," he continued. "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

However, Sexist Man Alive is a contentious contest as people on social media are quick to express their thoughts on which star is chosen each year.

And for 2024 some were disappointed with the outcome, they compared to the same feelings they felt when Kamala Harris lost the recent US election to now-President-Elect Donald Trump.

























While some may not be a fan of Krasinski being chosen, his wife and fellow actor Emily Blunt was "very excited" when he told her the news.

"I do think it's going to make me do more household chores, but I'm willing to take the cons with the pros, to be honest with you," Krasinski joked.

"I think after the cover comes out she'll be like, 'alright, that means now you're really going to earn it here at home'."

Previous winners of People's Sexist Man Alive from the past decade include Patrick Dempsey in 2023, Chris Evans in 2022, Paul Rudd in 2021, Michael B. Jordan in 2020, John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018, Blake Shelton in 2017, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2016, David Beckham in 2015, and Chris Hemsworth in 2014.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.