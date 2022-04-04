John Travolta has channelled his inner Alan Partridge after being spotted shopping in a Norfolk Morrisons, and it’s the kind of news story we need more of right now.

The actor surprised shoppers and staff in the Fakenham branch of the supermarket by turning up over the weekend.

He was spotted by fans inside the store and Gary Middleton, a part-time security guard at the shop, who asked for a picture with Travolta by the bread counter.

Middleton said [via ITV News]: "I didn't even go up to him, he just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat."

The Pulp Fiction star made time to chat with people inside the shop and stayed for an hour to have his picture taken.

Middleton added: "When I put it on my Facebook everyone said I was mucking around and they didn't believe it was true but it was."

It wasn’t the only surprise visit he made during the week, either.

The actor also stopped off for a drink at a Wetherspoons in Dereham on Thursday night.

Punters inside the Romany Rye pub in Church Street, including Jamie Salter, couldn’t quite believe their eyes after seeing him there.

Shoppers got more than they bargained for over the weekend Getty

Slater said: "Meeting John Travolta was unreal. Dereham doesn’t usually play host to some of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet.

“I feel extremely lucky to have met him as it certainly wasn’t what I expected to experience on a Thursday night out in Dereham. I enjoy going to The Romany Rye often and never would have anticipated my night going this way."

Popping to Morrison’s and stopping off at Spoons; in many ways, it’s the great British day out.

