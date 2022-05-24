On Monday, Amber Heard's team called Dr. David Spiegel to the stand to testify about Johnny Depp's mental health, and viewers couldn't help but note the doctor's bizarre behavior.

Dr. Spiegel is a psychiatrist hired by Heard's team to testify about Depp's behavior and mental well-being. Although the doctor admitted he never evaluated Depp personally Dr. Spiegel drew his own conclusions using evidence and documents shown in court.

At multiple points in Dr. Spiegel's testimony and cross-examination, viewers noted the psychiatrist's mood and facial expressions became more animated.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While one of Depp's lawyers, Wayne Dennison, was cross-examining the doctor, he questioned Dr. Spiegel if any of Depp's films impacted his analysis of the actor's processing speeds.

"Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?" Dennison asked. "You've seen that movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, did you look at that one when you were comparing processing speeds?"

Rather than answer the question, Dr. Spiegel took a few seconds to rub his chin and move his mouth around before asking Judge Penney Azcarate if he had 'to answer that question.' To which the Judge said yes.

Footage from court show Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, hiding their laughter and making perplexed faces at Dr. Spiegel's testimony.

On social media, viewers of the Depp vs. Heard trial poked fun at Dr. Spiegel's actions. One user, OzzyManReviews posted a video showing Depp and Chew reacting to Dr. Spiegel moving his mouth around.

"I'm officially frightened of medical practitioners after this bloke testified..." OzzyManReviews wrote.

@ozzymanreviews Seriously tho?! Why do so many witnesses on on the side of #amberheard feel like f#%king villains? He could be in a horror movie set in the 1940’s about a psychiatrist that gets off on issuing labotomies or something bloody sinister. 🤷‍♂️ #johnnydepp #johnnydepptiktok #johnnydepptrial #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

"he forgot were not wearing masks anymore," one user commented.

"Me when I’m sitting in the car after the barber trimmed my moustache and some hair got in my mouth," another joked.

In response to the question, Dr. Spiegel said, "No, you'll be happy to know I didn't see Willy Wonka, I didn't see 21 Jump Street when it happened or whatever it was, no I did not."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million on the grounds of defamation regarding a 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote about surviving domestic abuse. Although Depp was never named in the piece, the public and media assumed he was the person Heard was writing about.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



