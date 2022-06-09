A notebook kept by a person present at the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has gone on sale for more than $14,000.

The 'secret notebook' was kept by Larry Foreman, according to TMZ. Foreman had travelled from Kentucky to the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia where he was able to get a seat at the trial.

While inside the courtroom, Foreman took notes about his observations, such as the juror's reactions, which were hidden from the broadcast in an otherwise very public case.

Foreman continued to return to the court on days 23 to 26 of the defamation trial and encouraged by his friends, filled the notebook with around 20 pages per day of notes.

His reporting notes cover a period when Heard took the stand during the tense 6-week multimillion-dollar trial and feature untelevised details.

The notebook was up for auction on eBay with the winning bid reaching $14,969.00. It was listed as “‘TOP SECRET: Johnny Depp Jury Trial Notes on Juror's Reactions to Amber Heard” and received 142 separate bids.

Foreman is reportedly donating the funds raised to Children's Hospital LA – a hospital pertinent to the case.

During the trial, it emerged that despite claiming to have “pledged” her $3.5 million divorce settlement to Children’s Hospital LA, Heard had failed to actually donate the funds.

Depp won the defamation trial and Heard has been ordered to pay her former husband $10.35 million in damages.

