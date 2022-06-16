After comments from Amber Heard regarding Johnny Depp and Edward Scissorhands earlier in the week, the bladed glove worn by Depp in the film is now up for auction - where it is expected to sell for up to $50,000.

The mechanical prop was used in the movie's iconic scene when character Edward used his blades to turn an ice angel into a snow flurry for Kim, played by Winona Ryder.

It is described as showing "extensive wear and aging on the foam rubber element", but already three online bids have been placed - the highest at $20,000.

This is the second time Edward Scissorhands has been in the news this week.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In her first interview since her loss in the defamation battle against Johnny Depp, Heard spoke with NBC News' Today show, baffling viewers by referencing Depp's 'scissors for fingers.'

Fans of the film could own their piece of movie history Steve Chatterley SWNS

After Heard's testimony was called the "the performance of a lifetime," by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, Heard retorted with a snap at Depp's role in the 1990 film.



"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?" Heard replied.

The 'Scissorhands' memorabilia up for auction Getty Images/SWNS

Other horror movie items also up for grabs in the same sale include jackets from vampire classic The Lost Boys, expected to sell for up to £95,000. Jeff Goldblum’s Final Form Head from The Fly is expected to go for nearly £12,000 and a clapperboard used on From Dawn Till Dusk featuring autographs from George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, and Robert Rodriguez estimated to reach up to £11,955.



The auction is taking place in Valencia, California, on June 21, and features a collection of film memorabilia worth over £7.1 million.

Reporting by by Josie Adnitt

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.