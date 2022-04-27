A video clip of Johnny Depp focusing hard on doodling during his defamation trial has gone viral on TikTok.

The actor was captured sketching the drawing on Tuesday 26 April, the ninth day of the defamation trial the actor is persuing against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the viral Twitter clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen deep in concentration as he scribbled away on a small piece of paper.

The actor’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, was sat beside Depp as he drew, and briefly glanced at what the actor was doing during what appeared to be a break in proceedings.

When he was finished, the actor slid the piece of paper over to his attorney for him to look at. The camera zoomed in on the picture which appeared to show a portrait of a face.

Chew put his glasses on to view the drawing and appeared impressed. He nodded and smiled at his client after seeing the sketch.

Someone speaking over the top of the clip can be heard laughing and saying: “He’s proud of it. That’s awesome”

Text overlaying the clip read: “TEAM JOHNNY!!! Watch what he passes to his attorney.”

It has been viewed over 3.7 million times with people seeing the humour in the clip despite the seriousness of the court case.

One person wrote: “Lawyer putting that sketch up in his office forever.”

Someone else claimed: “you know when the lawyer tapped the picture he was saying..

‘I'm gona keep that’ love Johnny.”

The ongoing court battle comes as Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against ex-wife Heard claiming he was defamed in an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.



