Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega shut down 'ridiculous' 40-year-age-gap dating rumours

Dating rumours have been circulating about Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega - and now the actors have responded by adamantly denying this.

It all began when celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, said that the pair had been spotted on a date together, and also perhaps working together on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

However, the 20-year-old Wednesday actor was quick to dispel these rumours connecting her to the 60-year-old Hollywood veteran in an Instagram Story.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh," Ortega told her 40m followers.

“I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Both Depp and Ortega have shot down dating rumours as well and denied they are working together on 'Beetlejuice 2' Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images and Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Meanwhile, Depp's camp has also vehemently shut down these rumours too, describing how the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was "appalled" by them.

His rep told NME: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Beetlejuice 2 is set to see Ortega play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the role famously played by Winona Ryder in the original 1988 film, while Ryder and Michael Keaton will also reprise their roles for the sequel.

The film is expected to be released on September 6 2024.

