Winona Ryder is the 90s muse of our dreams in this new Marc Jacobs campaign

Winona Ryder and Marc Jacobs' friendship goes way back – all the way back to Jacobs' Spring 2003 campaign that featured Ryder just over a year following her infamous shoplifting trial for nabbing over $5000 worth of goods from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. Among the goods, ironically, was a $760 Marc Jacobs sweater, making their collaboration the most punk thing to come out of a Saks since, well...ever.

Winona Ryder for the J Marc Collection by Marc Jacobs Harley Weir

In this latest campaign, Jacobs resurrected his artist-muse relationship with Ryder in a series of photos shot by Harley Weir that showcase the star's effortlessly cool aura, stunning good looks, and most importantly, the new J Marc bag collection that's already starting to sell out.

Styled in towering platforms, tulle, and grunge-chic slip dresses, she perfectly embodies the ideal of a Marc girl: fashionable without trying too hard, unafraid to take risks, and always finished off with just-right, chic accessories.

Winona Ryder for the J Marc Collection by Marc Jacobs Harley Weir

Crafted in a variety of eye-catching colors, seasonless neutrals, heavy metal chains, and bearing the designer's sleek logo, the bags are the ideal accessory to pepper New York style into any wardrobe.

Below, we've chosen our top five bags from the collection that we think you'll love most. Keep reading to find your new favorite, and click through to browse the multitude of other delectable bags in the J Marc collection.

Too rich for your blood but you're enjoying Ryder's turn as a 1980s mom on Stranger Things? Check out our write-up on where to find the retro HellFire Club tee shirts seen this season.

Winona Ryder for the J Marc Collection by Marc Jacobs Harley Weir

The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Air Blue Marc Jacobs The J Marc Shoulder Bag This air blue shade is cool yet bold, ideal for dressing up a light look for summer. Marc Jacobs $395 Buy Now

The Glam Shot Mini Bag Marc Jacobs The Glam Shot Mini Bag Girly, flirty, and best when worn with a pout, the Glam Shot Mini is the perfect purse for your next date night. Marc Jacobs $225 Buy Now

The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag Marc Jacobs The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag Monograms, like many 2000s-era trends, are back and bigger than ever. Try out this modern take to look hip and put-together. Marc Jacobs $395 Buy Now

The Fluoro Edge Snapshot in Blue Glow Multi Marc Jacobs The Fluoro Edge Snapshot in Blue Glow Multi The smooth, blue ombre transition is an oceanic dream in this beautifully compact Snapshot shape. Marc Jacobs $350 Buy Now