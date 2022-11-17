Lily-Rose Depp refuses to discuss dad Johnny Depp's controversies

Lily-Rose Depp has said she has no plans to discuss her dad, Johnny Depp's recent controversies, as she wants to be regarded as her own person.

It's the first time she's spoken about it publicly.

"I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she argued in a new interview with Elle.

"I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life."

